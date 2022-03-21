Easter Bunny returns to CherryVale Mall this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Another sign of spring is here!
The Easter Bunny returns to the CherryVale Mall this Friday, March 25. The Bunny will be at the mall through Sunday, April 16th.
Families will be able to take photos with the Bunny everyday until Easter! Photos can be taken with the bunny Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m.-6 p.m.
You can also bring your pets to take photos with the Easter Bunny on two Mondays: March 28 and April 4, from 4 p.m. through 7 p.m.
Pets must be on a leash or in a carrier, and pet owners are responsible for cleaning up after them.