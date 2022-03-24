Durand students hold send-off for outgoing Police Chief Jeff Schelling

DURAND (WREX) — A local community says goodbye to their outgoing Police Chief.
Students at Durand High School threw a surprise party for outgoing Police Chief Jeff Schelling.
The kids thanked Schelling for his years of service to their community, and even got some selfies with the chief.
After the assembly, everyone gathered in the gym for Schelling's last off-duty radio call.
Schelling says it's the interactions with the community that he will miss the most.
"The people here have been very gracious here so I can't ask for a better send-off or a better welcome to my new job," Schelling says.
The students also gave Chief Schelling a shadow box with his badge and patch.
13 News will have a special feature report on Durand Police Chief Jeff Schelling next week.