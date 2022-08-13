Dozens come out to raise money for Rockford Police K-9 Unit

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Saturday was a day for the dogs that help keep Rockford police officers and the community safe every day.
The Dogwood Petcare Center and Friends of the Rockford Police K-9 Unit teamed up to raise money for the program within the city's police department.
Dozens came out to Anderson Rock River Ford at the corner of Alpine and State St. Saturday to get in on gift baskets and raffle tickets all for a good and important cause.
Kids also got in on the fun, interacting with the dogs and even getting to play in the bounce house.
Friends of the Rockford Police K-9 Unit is a nonprofit organization, helping to keep the program growing and allowing the community to get a sense of how important the program is.
Kathy Hansen, Board President of the organization, says as the unit continues to grow, it is important to keep the dogs active.
"We've added four dogs, four cars and four handlers," Hansen says. "Now that they're up to six, at the capacity that they want to be at, we do training and we pay for training for them."
The dogs also got their moment in the sun, giving demonstrations about how they keep the public, and their officers, safe every day.