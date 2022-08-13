 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected Sunday morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 13.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:00 PM CDT Saturday was 13.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.6
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage late Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Dozens come out to raise money for Rockford Police K-9 Unit

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Saturday was a day for the dogs that help keep Rockford police officers and the community safe every day.

The Dogwood Petcare Center and Friends of the Rockford Police K-9 Unit teamed up to raise money for the program within the city's police department.

Dozens came out to Anderson Rock River Ford at the corner of Alpine and State St. Saturday to get in on gift baskets and raffle tickets all for a good and important cause.

Kids also got in on the fun, interacting with the dogs and even getting to play in the bounce house.

Friends of the Rockford Police K-9 Unit is a nonprofit organization, helping to keep the program growing and allowing the community to get a sense of how important the program is.

Kathy Hansen, Board President of the organization, says as the unit continues to grow, it is important to keep the dogs active.

"We've added four dogs, four cars and four handlers," Hansen says. "Now that they're up to six, at the capacity that they want to be at, we do training and we pay for training for them."

The dogs also got their moment in the sun, giving demonstrations about how they keep the public, and their officers, safe every day.

