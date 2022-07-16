Downtown Rockton brings businesses together for the summer sidewalk sale

ROCKTON (WREX) — Downtown Rockton's Summer Sidewalk sale took local businesses and vendors to the streets Saturday.
Business owners set up shop outside with a variety of food, antiques, and one of a kind art in hopes to bring in and connect with more customers.
"It brings a lot of people in that you wouldn't normally have," said Ruth Gryder, owner of Pick-a-Dilly Antique Shop.
Gryder has called her shop home for three years and hopes it stays her home until she calls it quits.
"It's my retirement plan, just to be a junk lady," she said.
But that future may feel in jeopardy these days with inflation hitting both business owners and customers.
"Everything has gone up you know, between business insurance or utilities...so people are also being cautious with their money," said Gryder.
But, the sidewalk sale gives businesses hope.
The event has been a yearly tradition for almost a decade in the Rockton community and helps local businesses grow.
"It' always good for us, it's good for everybody to come down, and it's definitely good for the Village of Rockton, to get people out, you know," said David Kurz, Owner of Under One Sky Tie-Dye.
Rockton not only has their Summer Sidewalk Sale, but more to come throughout the year to promote local businesses.
"There's a lot of events in Rockton, they can go to Rockton's website and check out the events in Rockton because there's the Hanz Brew Fest coming up, we have the Yeti fest," said Gryder.