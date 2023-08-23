'Destruction to Construction' teens graduate from the program

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Seven young adults who participated in the Workforce Development Program graduated today with the mayor and family in attendance.

The program started last year as a partnership between the City of Rockford and LT Construction, a local Black-owned construction business.

According to the program organizers the mentees helped build more than two miles of sidewalk throughout the City of Rockford.

"These young individuals didn't know how to swing a hammer, and now they have an opportunity through the trades as well as our local contractors, to have a sincere career. So this is incredibly impactful in our neighborhoods and in their own lives." states Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

Mayor McNamara continued to tell the grads, "I think you should really sit back and understand the impact of the work that you did. And why it was extra meaningful. You, this summer alone connected one of our great assets our parks, to our neighbors. You connected our schools, to our students. Just think about how students aren't walking in the street on the way to school because of the work that you guys did. It's pretty awesome."

One graduate stated that this program gave him hope and purpose in life, "It impact my life, specifically because it gave me hope and something to look forward to. It made me feel like I had a purpose. And it got me in a mindset of getting set up to get into position become a boss rather than working." states Antquwon Carter.

Carter gave the following advice to those who may be considering the program in the future, " Just dive right in it. And don't give up. There is going to be something that will make you want to give up. It's going to be something that sets you off, just keep pushing."

Construction began on April 18th, and wrapped up last week. All teens involved have employment opportunities lined up thanks to this program.