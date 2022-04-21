DeKalb Trash Squirrels brings community together to pick up litter

DEKALB (WREX) — A local group is credited with picking up thousands of pounds of trash just last year.
The Trash Squirrels is a DeKalb-based Facebook group of people working together picking up trash throughout the Barb City.
The inspiration began when Julie Jesmer was picking up trash with her son and Laura Adkins, riding her bike, ran into the Jesmers and joined them.
Since then, the group has gained more than 700 followers and, according to Jesmer, picked up 6,200 pounds of trash in 2021 alone.
"I just encourage people throughout the area to pick up trash where they are and make it a way of life," Jesmer says. "When you go walk your dog, bring a bag with you."
The group says they will be holding clean up events every weekend through September as well as partnering with organizations and businesses in the DeKalb area for trash clean up efforts.
For Earth Day on Friday, April 22, the Trash Squirrels are teaming up with the DeKalb Park District, the City of DeKalb, Nestle, the Kishwaukee Water Reclamation District, and Northern Illinois University for a community-wide clean up at about a dozen locations throughout the city.
More information about joining the DeKalb Trash Squirrels and their future plans is available on their group page.