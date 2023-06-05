DCFS hosts on-the-spot hiring event in Rockford

Rockford, Il — Illinois Department of Children and Family Service's (DCFS) hosted a unique first of its kind hiring event this afternoon, that connected professionals with employment opportunities within the child welfare system.
Jassen Strokosch the Chief of Staff at DCFS states that there are over 150 jobs in and around the Rockford area, many of these positions are open due to the pandemic.
"We lost a lot of folks during the pandemic and this is an opportunity to fill those positions back up here in Rockford and the surrounding areas." Strokosh said.
Qualified candidates who have bachelor’s or master’s degrees could walk in with paperwork already filled out or start the process at the door. From there candidates talked to recruiters one on one about their background, interests and qualifications.
Once that is complete candidates were asked which site they are closest to and whether or not there were positions open at that location. Finally qualified candidates received a conditional offer of employment and are expected to receive final offers within four to six weeks, following complete background checks and other pre-employment requirements.
This expedited hiring process used at today’s event is a milestone for DCFS, reducing the turnaround time traditionally needed to make an employment offer by 80 percent helping the agency to fill vital public service roles without undue delay.
"One of the nice things is that some of these positions we are filling today are trainee positions, so they give the individual an opportunity to ease into the position with a very light caseload. Its a great opportunity for folks who maybe have never worked in child welfare before to have an opportunity to join the agency and start their career." Strokosch states
"No matter what job you take, every single person here is playing a role in keeping children safe and supporting families. If child protection is not for you that is okay, we have dozens of other opportunities where what you are doing every day is keeping kids safe" Strokosch continues.
DCFS representatives were expecting about 200 people for todays event however within the first hour they saw just around 400 people from across Northern Illinois.
If you missed out on todays event, there will be a second On-The-Spot hiring event in Bloomington-Normal on June 12. Or if you are looking for a job or are interested in one at the DCFS you can find that here.