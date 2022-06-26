Crowds return to downtown Belvidere for Heritage Days

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Not even a little rain can take down a growing tradition of family fun in Boone County.
Downtown Belvidere was packed this weekend with the return of the three-day long Heritage Days.
On Saturday, rain in the morning caused many of the day's events to be postponed to Sunday, including the annual Paint on State event, which saw dozens of artworks, large and small, be created on one of the busiest roadways in the city.
"Sometimes there's messages, sometimes it's pictures like Pikachu or butterflies," Durkee says. "There's a little bit of everything. It's really neat to see that we're all people here and that we are artistic and that we can let it out, it doesn't just need to be in our house."
Sunday's events also included a car show and a Duck Derby race, where dozens of rubber ducks raced down the Kishwaukee River. In the afternoon, hundreds lined the streets for the Heritage Days parade.
The City of Murals was living up to its name as new murals were painted throughout downtown Belvidere Sunday morning, a part of a growing tradition.
Lisa Hart, Coordinator of Paint on State, says the rain would never stop the tradition of bringing the Belvidere community closer together.
"Many of the people who started this event were five, six, or seven-year-olds. We had kids helping us that year," Hart says. "They're teenagers now. This is a part of what they think of when they think of growing up in Belvidere, and I think that's really special."
Heritage Days will be capped off with live music and a fireworks show at the Boone County Fairgrounds at 9 p.m. Sunday.