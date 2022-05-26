CRE8IV mural festival returning to Rockford region in June

ROCKFORD (WREX) — An event bringing together artists from across the country to create murals in the Rockford area is returning in June.
The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau announced the CRE8IV mural festival will return to Winnebago County on June 1.
The third annual event will bring together ten teams of artists led by local artists to create 12 new murals in Rockford, Loves Park, and, for the first time, in Roscoe.
In Rockford, the new murals to be made at this year's event will be created in the South Main St. business district, around Main St. and Auburn St., around 7th St., and in downtown. Two will be made in Loves Park and one mural will be painted in Roscoe.
John Groh, President at CEO of the RACVB says that those looking to find a home in the Rockford area are drawn to vibrant spaces.
"This year, we are excited to continue collaborating with residents, building owners, artists and donors to transform tired spaces into bright, bold and compelling works of art and welcoming spaces," Groh says. "Through the installation of impactful public art and placemaking efforts, we are creating a more exciting and compelling community and destination for our residents and visitors."
There are 24 CRE8IV murals already in Rockford, Loves Park, Rockton, and Pecatonica.
The RACVB says, at this year's festival, new murals will spotlight scenes and imagery portraying iconic Rockford landmarks, natural beauty native to the region, themes of belonging, hope, peace, and love; diversity and inclusion; youth education, and historic symbolism.
Kirsten Paul, Director of Destination Development at the RACVB, says more than 90 local and visiting artists from around the country submitted proposals for murals in the Forest City.
"Through the installation of impactful public art and placemaking efforts, we are creating a more exciting and compelling community and destination for our residents and visitors," Paul says. "The artists truly enjoy the sense of belonging, overwhelming support and genuine hospitality they receive from residents and business owners. They have said time and time again that Rockford is like no place they’ve worked because everyone they meet is truly amazing."
More information on the murals that will be made at this year's event can be found on the RACVB website.