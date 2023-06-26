Coronado Performing Arts Center hosts citizenship ceremony

Rockford, Il. — U.S. District Court hosted a naturalization ceremony at Rockford's Coronado Performing arts Center. Just over 300 individuals from 66 countries attended the ceremony this morning.
U.S. District Judge Iain Johnston states that it is the greatest thing he gets to do in his job. "It's the continuation of the American dream, you've got their kids and their grandkids. That's the dream that we perpetuate, that if you work hard, you do the right things, and you follow what you're supposed to follow with the American dream, you can do pretty much anything."
This year at least four applicants were from Ukraine, a war torn country. " This is a great country that would welcome and want those type of citizens of our country."
U.S. Citizen Irina Jahovic says that she is feeling every emotion under the sun. Jahovic says that it took just under six months to complete the process and encourages people to become U.S. Citizens. "Don't wait too long. Start the procedure to be the citizen to be American. Be proud about that. Who you are, where you come from. But this is very important thing in your life, especially when you live and work in United States. That's most important thing you have in your hands."
The Coronado has hosted two previous ceremonies, each time candidates and family members gather to celebrate the milestone of becoming a U.S. Citizen.