Community organization partners with Rock Valley College to plant oak trees after tornado damage

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Finding a way to save the planet just became a little easier.
Carbon neutrality is something that wasn’t talked about much a few years ago, but now has become a national and local spotlight.
4-H Green Trees is an organization that focuses on helping children become better versions of themselves. Sunday, they partnered with Rock Valley College to plant oak trees on the college campus.
After a tornado destroyed several trees on the campus of Rock Valley College, a statewide initiative was created to help prevent carbon dioxide by replacing oak trees to help bring new life.
The program coordinator, Becky Gocken, says after the trees disappeared, the animals disappeared. 4-H says it’s their mission to help bring the trees and the animals back so that things can go back to normal.
"So, this a great way for our families to come together, and give back to the community, and some of our kids that here today will probably get to see these trees grow up when they go to college here,” Gocken said.
31 other counties throughout Illinois are participating in the program to help plant more trees.
For more information on how you can participate with 4-H trees, you can visit their website at 4-H | Positive Youth Development and Mentoring Organization