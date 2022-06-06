Community Heath Fair is happening this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A free community health fair is happening this weekend, June 11 from10am to 1pm at the Rosecrance Ware Center.
Rosecrance and State Representative Maurice West are working together to put this event on for the community.
This health fair will bring together more than 25 community organizations with a variety of resources focusing on mental health, physical health, and access to health care.
In addition to health care vendors, the Community Health Fair will feature free health screenings and a breakout presentation with Representative West and mental health professionals from the Illinois Psychiatric Society beginning at 11am.
“Health in all its forms is a key to a thriving community,” said Rosecrance President and CEO Dave Gomel, Ph.D. “We are grateful to partner with Rep. West and these incredible organizations to provide access to valuable resources at the fair.”
“With the Community Health Fair, we are working with fantastic organizations that provide much needed health services for our community,” said West. “Our attendees will have so much to do, and I have no doubt that they will walk away with valuable information that can help to uplift them and their families.”
This is a free, family-friendly event and the entire community is encouraged to participate.