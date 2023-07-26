ComEd training program helps community, teens learn trade skills

Rockford, Il. — Through the Job Training Program that ComEd hosts, high school students at the Boys and Girls Club of Rockford put their skills to the test.
Tools of the Trade is a 7-week program that shows local high school students trade skills and utility work. Teens receive hands-on experience, mentorship from ComEd employees, and the safety and mathematical skills required to pass the Construction and Skilled Trades (CAST) test to get a head start on career pathways in the energy industry.
The program was created back in 2016 and has grown over the years to almost thirty teens between Rockford and Chicago helping their community. Today's event included the St. Joseph Bed Ministry, the Boys and Girls Club of Rockford, and UCAN.
"We're building 50 beds today, they're going to end up going out to communities into households that don't have a bed right now. Doing this teaches the kids about community involvement and how to use the tools." states Michael Meathe, ComEd’s Director of Utility Training
"It's also giving them a sense of purpose of what they can actually do out in the real world at some point. And it's just a great combination. It's all happening today." Meathe continues.
This summer’s Tools of the Trade program is just one example of how ComEd is preparing communities for the growing number of jobs in the clean energy industry.
Programs like Tools of the Trade help expand training and education to prepare youth for these jobs that are essential for the clean energy transition.
"It's always nice to have experiences that aren't offered to you on a daily basis, and some of our kids don't get the chance to participate in things throughout the community. So this is a great partnership for them. It exposes you to new things, new ideas, maybe new careers, and definitely helps with workforce readiness." said Denise Noe, Chief Development Officer at Boys & Girls Club of Rockford
"Community Partnerships like this is what makes the Boys and Girls Club work. It's no longer all about sports. It's about tutoring. It's about programs that we work on with community partners." Noe continues to say.