Chilifest returns to Byron for first time after the pandemic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Dozens came out in the fall weather to check out Byron Chilifest and help support local businesses.
The Byron Chilifest is back at Uptown Lanes for the 11th time, coming after years of cancellations and postponements because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sarah Downs, Byron Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, says they are proud to put on this event again to provide additional support for local businesses and something for families to enjoy.
Downs says each group competing in the chili cook-off represents one of the locally owned businesses in the area.
"It's just a great family fun event and any time you can bring people when we can showcase our downtown it's a benefit for our community, local business and all around for the town," said Downs. "We have quite the variety of chilies and different teams...we have four of our local businesses right here in downtown".
Attorney Eric Arnquist is grateful for the opportunity to participate in this year's festival and says he is happy to see the community come together.
"All these different businesses from all different aspects, we had an issue we didn't have enough weight for our tent we had people helping out, we had people giving us different spices helping us out, it's always good to support the community,” said Arnquist.
Organizers say they hope to continue Chilifest for years to come.