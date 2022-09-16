Cedarville Fire Protection District to raise money for Freeport family recovering from explosion

FREEPORT (WREX) — Just days after a massive house explosion, the Stateline community is coming together to help the couple recovering from the blast.
The Cedarville Fire Department is holding their annual Feather Party Saturday, serving dinners to the community from 5 to 8 p.m.
All of the money raised from the event, which usually goes to the department for equipment upkeep and replacement, will be donated to the family of Alan and Bonnie Bawinkel, who are recovering after an explosion at their house on Tuesday.
Doug Broge, Captain of the Cedarville Fire Protection District said through this event they can show support in the biggest way.
"There are going to need some help with medical expenses and life in general so we just decided to just put our focus to this and it has been well received," he said. "My phone has been blowing up with people wanted to donate stuff and donate money."
Along streets throughout Cedarville, signs have been promoting this year's Feather Party, but now the focus of the event will be on helping the family of one of their own.
"They need the money worse then we do", said fire department trustee, Darrel. "They are friends with a lot of us...he was on the Freeport team...he is a part of the fire department family and we take care of each other."
Around 500 people will fill the fire station taking part in a silent auction, personal donations and fundraisers for the Al and Bonnie Bawinkel.
Al's cousin, John Reed, owner of Reed Mechanics, says he is grateful to have a community that goes above and beyond for his family.
"It's a really nice thing by the Cedarville Fire Department, but the community has responded as they usually do in a situation like this, a tragic situation, so I'm grateful," Reed says.
After hearing the news through Facebook and family, he was reminded that everyday is another day to cherish every moment in life.
"Car wrecks are bad enough but an explosion, I mean wow! this is like a movie, and it just goes to show how fragile life is and how things can change in the snap of a finger."
Both Al and Bonnie remain at OSF Saint Anthony's Medical Center in Rockford, where they are in critical condition.
Even though the Bawinkels have lost so much, they haven't lost what really counts: family, friends and a loving community.