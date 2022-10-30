Burpee Museum makes Halloween a learning opportunity for kids Sunday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local museum celebrated the Halloween holiday in an educational way Sunday.
The Burpee Museum of Natural History in Rockford hosted a family-friendly Halloween celebration Sunday, mixing in some science to the scary nature of the holiday.
The Scary Science Treats event featured a haunted maze for the kids, as well as a look at prehistoric fossils and skulls, dissecting cow eyes, and more.
Alex Merry, Operations Director and Visitor Experience Director at the Burpee Museum, says they wanted to stand out in celebrating the holiday in a unique way.
"We updated out educational booths, we made it more interactive for kids, and we opened up our barns mansion," Merry says. "We're tying in a lot of educational pieces just to celebrate a little."
Museum officials will be hosting a celebration of Native American Heritage on Nov. 12, going from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Burpee Museum is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., located at 737 N. Main St. in Rockford.