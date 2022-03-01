Boys & Girls Club, Rosecrance announce partnership

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two Rockford organizations have partnered up to help after-school programming.
Rosecrance and Boys & Girls Club announced they'll be working together to strengthen the Club's after-school programming by providing positive adult role models and life skills educations.
Rosecrance says their clinicians have been working with the Club's after-school activities at the Fairgrounds Club location on Kilburn Ave. since January. The after-school program reaches more than 40 kids ages 5-18.
The clinicians have been participating in the Club's education, recreation, arts , health and wellness, workforce readiness and leadership courses to help assist kids and build relationships with them.
The Club says the partnership is the first of its kind for them.
"Youth sometimes need a little encouragement to navigate the challenges they face growing up, and we are grateful that Rosecrance is willing to help us make an ever greater difference in their lives," said Chip Stoner, President and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Rockford. "This is the first partnership of its kind for us and we're excited to see youth benefit from the friendly, knowledgeable Rosecrance staff."
"We are honored to join the Boys & Girls Club in serving the community in such a positive way," Carlene Cardosi, the Rosecrance Regional President, said.