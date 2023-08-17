Boone County Fair sees highest attendance ever

BELVIDERE, Ill. — As county fair season continues across the region, one local fair announces that this year had their best showing ever.

According to the Boone County Fair Association, more than 226,000 people filed through the gates to attend the Boone County Fair last week.

That number is a record for the fair, breaking the previous mark set in 2019 by more than 4,000 people.

Tom Ratcliffe, the Marketing Director for the Boone County Fair, says it is amazing to see the results of so much hard work.

"It's a great team effort between the board members, the Grange members, the volunteers, the superintendents, and so forth," Ratcliffe says. "Everybody just does their job. And everybody does it well."

A Facebook post from the Fair Association says their last five fairs (2018-19, 2021-23) have brought in an average of 216,697 people, the largest of the county fairs in our area.

The fair has seen at least 200,000 people pass through the gates every fair since 2017, with the exception of the 2020 cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ratcliffe attributes the long lasting success to the community's drive to keep putting on a good show.

"Well, there is a little pressure to maintain this, and so forth," Ratcliffe says. "I think we're up to it, we're up to the challenge to keep going and keep providing a first class show for the people, and an event that everybody can be proud of."

The first Boone County Fair took place in 1855 and settled for nearly 100 years at what is now Spencer Park in 1867. In 1962, according to Ratcliffe, the fair almost came to an end when the fair became too big for the park.

It wasn't until the now-Granges of Boone County bought land on Illinois Rt. 76 and members gave up their farmland that the fair could continue growing, becoming one of the most popular events held all year in northern Illinois.

"From 80 acres of bare ground to 183 acres of what you see now," Ratcliffe says. "It's just been an amazing journey and we're just very passionate about it and really want to keep it going."

Ratcliffe attributes the passion of the community as the reason why the Boone County Fair continues to grow into the 21st century.

"This year, we had vendors coming out of the woodwork wanting to be at the fair and we had a lot of first time vendors this year," Ratcliffe says. "I guess we've just gained a good reputation running a good fair."