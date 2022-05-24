Blood Center announces winner of partnered local high school blood donation challenge

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Earlier today The Rock River Valley Blood Center (RRVBC) announced the winning school from the second annual Schools Unite to Save Lives blood donation challenge. A challenge that we reported on back in February.
The Schools Unite to Save Lives challenge was initiated during the pandemic by Guilford High School Health Science Academy as a way to create a friendly competition among other high schools within the Rock River Valley region.
Guilford High School Health Science Academy used blood donations to do job shadows with the RRVBC and when the pandemic shut everything down, blood donations and job shadows were taken away too. Guilford High School met with health leaders to come up with this program to see who could donate the most blood for their community to use.
In its second year, the challenge received over two thousand donors, these donors were students from high school blood drives and community members stopping in at RRVBC to donate blood on behalf of a high school.
The high school that received about 10% of the total donors and won for the second year in a row, roughly 240 individuals donated, was the Freeport High School.
Freeport High School accepted the award, and thanked the community members that helped donate and thanked the students for having blood drives.