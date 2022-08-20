Bikers Against Turner Syndrome raises awareness for rare genetic disorder

CHERRY VALLEY (WREX) — Many were out on their bikes Saturday, raising awareness for a rare genetic disorder.
Bikers came together at Kegel Harley-Davidson in Cherry Valley Saturday morning for the Bikers Against Turner Syndrome ride.
Turner Syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that impacts women. According to the Turner Syndrome Foundation, about 1 in 2,000 women are affected by the syndrome.
Some of the symptoms of Turner Syndrome include shorter height and an inability to have children. The syndrome can also lead to a number of kidney, heart, and thyroid complications among other health problems.
The disease is not well-known, but the effects can be devastating to families like the Gerber family.
Terry Gerber, who lost his granddaughter to the disorder, says he wants to hold official events like Saturday's to help families who lost children during pregnancy.
"Families of people who are affected by Turner Syndrome, they just need to know they're not alone," Gerber says. "There's other people who have been affected by it as well."
Gerber says to look out for another event to raise awareness in the near future.