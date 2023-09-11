Big things happening at the BMO Center in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Il. — If you have driven downtown Rockford, you've probably noticed some construction at the BMO Center. Renovations are underway to build a new box office and expanded main entrance, among other improvements.
The BMO Center is well into the final phase of their construction that will improve the guest experience including a new box office and main entryway, upgraded Jack Daniel’s Bar, new Grab & Go store, administrative offices, and revamped south end zone upper club.
"Being part of bringing the top notch entertainment to Rockford, bringing people into Rockford so they can enjoy what Rockford has to offer. That's one of our main goals." states ASM Global Rockford assistant general manager Doug Johnson
One of the new additions will be the grab and go option that will help alleviate the lines at the concession stands. Basically a customer can grab what they want and check out themselves. "Its a neat idea that we have implemented at the Coronado, we put it to the test last night at at the theatre and it worked extremely well." says Johnson.
ASM manages three locations across the City; BMO Center, Coronado Theater and Davis Park. With the renovations continuing into October Johnson suggests that fans get their tickets online or from the Coronado Box Office.
"Because of the renovations, we're just starting to get back into the flow of putting shows into the BMO center. We have between thirty to thirty five shows going to happen through the end of the year between the BMO Center and the Coronado." states Johnson.
According to the IceHogs website the team brought in over 150 thousand people to the BMO Center during their 2022-2023 season. This season the league will play 36 regular season home games at the BMO Center from October 2023 through April 2024.
"Rockford seems to be becoming a destination city, right? We're less expensive than Chicago, we're 45 minutes away. And not only patrons are seeing that, but our promoters are too. They like the idea of playing Rockford, it's a less expensive venue for them. And it's less expensive for our patrons.
Fans can expect all renovations to be completed by October 2023 in time for major concerts and shows along with Opening Night of the Rockford IceHogs’ 25th Anniversary Season.