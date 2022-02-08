'Best of' Rockford region restaurant winners announced

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (RACVB) is excited to announce the 2022 Rockford Region Restaurant Week “Best of” Winners.
Rockford area restaurant week was held this year from Jan. 24-Jan 30. Residents and visitors had a chance to participate in voting for the "best of" awards during the week.
Votes were cast throughout the week on GoRockford.com. Categories ranged from the best bite to creating a sense of belonging for those visiting the local restaurants.
Categories include:
- Best Atmosphere and Vibes: A food establishment that showcases the best vibes through lighting, service, and overall experience. Winner - Ernie’s Midtown Pub in Rockford
- Best Restaurant Week Package: The most creative deal, experience, or package. Winner - The Fire Barn in Durand
- Best Cocktail or Brew: The most creative and tasty beverage. This category includes coffee, cocktails, smoothies, beer, and other freshly served beverages. Winner - 8th Ward Pub in Rockford
- Best Bite: Vote for the meal packing the most flavorful bite. Winner - Salamone’s in Cherry Valley
- Best for All: Your favorite food establishment showcases a welcoming environment for all. This is defined as a venue that welcomes residents and visitors by creating a sense of belonging. Winner - Lucha Cantina in Rockford .
“Feedback has been great from our restaurateurs. They felt supported and loved by all those who turned out. We know that some had the best week they had since before the pandemic began in March of 2020,” said John Groh, RACVB president/CEO. “The restaurants in our region give us all much to be proud of. This year’s Restaurant Week was a chance to show our collective support for them while helping to increase revenue and foot traffic to our hospitality partners.”
The RACVB says more than 40 businesses participated in this year's "best of" awards.