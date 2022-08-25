Belvidere South Middle School gets donation of school supplies from local car dealership

BELVIDERE (WREX) — A local school got a special donation Thursday as a part of a nationwide campaign to help students get the things they need for school.
The Belvidere School District says six boxes of school supplies were donated to Belvidere South Middle School by Napleton Subaru of Rockford Thursday.
The school also received a $3,000 grant to be divided between six teachers to buy more supplies that their students needs.
The donation is a part of the nationwide Subaru Loves Learning campaign.
Subaru says the company and its retailers will support more than 300,000 students across the country.
The Belvidere School District says they are "extremely grateful" to Napleton Subaru for choosing their students to receive the much needed school supplies.