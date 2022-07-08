Belvidere Park District celebrating Illinois Unplug Day with family events all day Saturday

BELVIDERE (WREX) — The Belvidere Park District is reminding everyone that Saturday is Unplug Illinois Day.
The fourth annual Unplug Illinois Day is Saturday, encouraging Illinoisans to get up, get out, unplug from their electronic devices and engage with one another.
The Belvidere Park District will include multiple food trucks, live performances from local artists and lots of fun activities for the entire family to enjoy.
Supervisor of the Belvidere Park District, Sean Cramer, says different people are bringing different elements.
"We brought in experts and agencies, organizations and groups that are just passionate about learning different things to help them learn those skills," Cramer says.
Some of the festivities throughout the day-long event include a duck derby, featuring 800 rubber ducks swimming from the Baltic Mill to benefit Special Recreation programming, and many different hikes to learn more about the natural history of the Belvidere area.
There will be rock painting and dance lessons later in the afternoon, with the day of fun ending after dusk with a chance to learn more about astronomy and the stars in the sky.
For a full list of activities, visit the Belvidere Park District's website.