Belvidere first responders host Hydrant Block Party

Belvidere, Il. — School is out for the summer for most if not all the Stateline, in honor and celebration of that the Belvidere Fire and Police Departments hosted their first Hydrant Block Party of the season.
Even though it was a little chilly outside today kids of all ages came out to the Lincoln School to celebrate with officers and fire fighters as well as friends and family.
Belvidere Township Park District and Sips and Sprinkles joined the event to offer some ice cream and snacks as well as some games and bubbles!
There will be more events like this in neighborhoods across Belvidere so be on the lookout for more events like this