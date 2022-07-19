Belvidere American Legion receives a mural

BELVIDERE, Il. (WREX) — Local Artist donates talent and time to paint patriotic mural on front of Legion Building. Boone post 77 American Legion reached out to the local community to see if anyone would be interested in giving our post a “Facelift”
Responding to the call, Jose Santiago of Fantasy Bound Ink located in Belvidere stepped up. He and his helpers have presented the post with a preview of his vision to continue the “City of Murals” legacy as well as the Patriotic scene the post requires. Being a veteran himself, he states that it is his honor to be able to be a part of this endeavor.
Preparation for the Mural has started with the cleaning of the front of the building and this week will be prepping the front with a base coat of primer.
Next week, Jose and his helpers will start the transformation.