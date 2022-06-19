 Skip to main content
Belvidere American Legion hosts second annual Father's Day Car Show

BELVIDERE (WREX) — A new Father's Day tradition in Belvidere held it's second edition Sunday to support local veterans.

The American Legion Post 77 hosted the second annual Father's Day Car Show Sunday, bringing families out and having some fun with Dad.

The show featured many kinds of cars, trucks, jeeps, motorcycles, and many others. The event also included some WWII-era military jeeps, bringing in some history to the day's family fun.

Greg McKinney, who owns one of those military jeeps, says he hopes the event continues to grow in support of a good cause.

"Father's Day is about letting Dad show his toys and that's all we have here, our toys," McKinney says. "It's in support of the American Legion, so what a great event to have. What a great cause to support."

McKinney says he hopes to be a part of continuing this new tradition for years to come.

