Beloved Speedway hosts auction for unique and historical items

Loves Park, Il. — Stateline residents can take home a piece of Rockford Speedway history as an auction takes over both the Speedway and the Forest Hills Lodge.
The final season for the Rockford Speedway is underway, staff at the beloved Speedway are preparing over one thousand items of memorabilia that went up for auction earlier today.
The general public could take a look at the items Monday before the online auction started today.
A wide variety of items are available, everything from banquet tables and decorations to signage and souvenirs from the Speedway itself including a 1958 Chevrolet Del Ray Nomad Ambulance Conversion a remarkable artifact, reflecting both automotive and racing history.
The Deery family decided to go through Grafe Auction, according to their website "the emotional and historical value embedded in these items elevates them from mere objects to precious memorabilia, making this auction a unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."
The completely online auction continues tonight into tomorrow until all items are sold. Prices vary by item and could range from under a dollar up to $500 or more.
You can find out more here.