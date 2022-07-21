Beloit's Krueger Pool to open for next two weekends

BELOIT (WREX) — A popular summer spot in the Stateline will be open this weekend for the first time this year.
The City of Beloit announced Thursday that Krueger Pool will open for the first time this season on Friday, July 22.
Krueger Pool will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday this weekend (July 22-24) and next weekend (July 29-31).
The pool was originally scheduled to open last month, but the city says staffing issues prevented the pool's opening. Concessions, the diving well, and lap lanes will not be available this weekend due to low staffing, according to the city.
City officials say they expect to be open for more weekends as the summer season continues.
As the pool opens the city is reminding the public of rules that will be in place.
Staff will be checking bags and coolers as an extra safety measure. No glass or sharp objects are allowed in the pool area.
Kids under 12 years old must have a parent or responsible custodian, 16 years old or older, with them at all times.
Pool staff asks guests to leave water wings and pool floaties at home. The pool as U.S. Coast Guard-approved floatation devices available while in the pool. You can bring your own life jacket, but it must be Coast Guard-approved.
Credit and debit cards are now acceptable payment options for daily admission.
The city says they are still looking for lifeguards and cashiers. If you are interested, you can apply online here.
Any weather or staffing cancellations will be posted on the City of Beloit Parks and Recreation Facebook page.