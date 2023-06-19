Beloit's Krueger Pool expands hours

Beloit, Wi. — With the weather heating up this week The City of Beloit Parks and Recreation Division announced this morning that the pool will now be open daily!

According to the Parks and Recreation Division the following pool schedule is now in effect:

Open Swim: Saturday and Sunday 1-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 12-6 p.m.

Family Swim: Tuesday and Thursday 3-8 p.m. (Children must be accompanied by and adult during family swim)



The pool schedule is subject to change based on weather and staffing availability. All changes will be posted on the City of Beloit Parks & Recreation Facebook page. The pool is expected to be open through mid-August.

The City of Beloit is offering special themed days this year:

Thursday, June 22: Luau

Tuesday, June 27: Chuck-A-Duck

Tuesday, July 4: 4 th of July Party with special hours being 11am-4pm

Tuesday, July 11, and Thursday, July 13: Shark Week

Tuesday, July 18: Fish Finder

Tuesday, July 25: Christmas in July

Friday, August 4: Movie in the Lawn at Dusk featuring Moana

Tuesday, August 8: Float Night

Admission fees are available here, The City of Beloit is also still hiring lifeguard! More information can be found here.