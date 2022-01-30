Beloit Winterfest helps the community get through a difficult weekend

BELOIT (WREX) — While a community is reeling from multiple crimes, families come together and enjoy some winter activities this weekend.
Beloit Winterfest continued this weekend despite the recent crimes in the city. Throughout the weekend, family-friendly activities like open ice skating, hiking and sledding were going on throughout the city.
New this year, bikers could go fat tire biking on the 2.5 mile Deerfield mountain bike trail.
Melissa Najdowski brought her family to go sleigh riding at Big Hill Park. She says events like these help bring a community together during a difficult time.
"Just to have fun things for families to get out and something positive to do and show that there are a lot of positives about the community too and we need to focus on that and not so much of the negativity," Najdowski says. "We want things that are fun and safe for the kids to do and get out and enjoy the weather and what Beloit has to offer for everyone."
The City of Beloit Parks and Recreation hosts the weekend-long event every winter.