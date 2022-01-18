Beloit students to be recognized during Milwaukee Bucks game Wednesday; here's why

BELOIT (WREX) — A group of Beloit Memorial High School students will be recognized by the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.
The students, Jaheim Harrell, Griffin Oberneder, Paul Allen and Ryan Mechanic, won a Milwaukee Bucks Theme Night Competition. As a result, their idea will be showcased during Wednesday night's game in front of all the fans.
The competition called for students coming up with a "theme night" the team could use during future seasons.
“Crucial to every Milwaukee Bucks season, theme nights bring success to many departments in our company,” stated the application to submit a theme night idea. “They generate revenue through ticket sales, create relationships for corporate partnerships and connect the communities not only in Milwaukee, but all of Wisconsin in ways not otherwise possible.”
The Beloit students theme? "Inside Out Night."
“This theme night is to raise awareness of mental health concerns,” said Harrell. “We chose this theme because mental health is an issue that needs to be brought to light.”
“To promote the theme night, all fans would wear their jerseys inside out,” said Oberneder.
“Mental health is an ongoing struggle many families face, and this will bring attention to that issue.” Mechanic shared that other activities were also presented in their proposal to the Bucks, including having a buddy for the game, interactive half-time games, and selling inside out t-shirts. “In our presentation, we recommended promoting this theme night through social media outlets and with posters.”
“We want to provide a lifetime of memories at this night. It’s a great opportunity to give positive moments to everyone attending the game. Going to a Bucks game is a very special moment for kids. This will be a great way to promote mental health awareness to Bucks fans and the Milwaukee community,” said Allen.
Tip-off for Wednesday's game is at 7 p.m.