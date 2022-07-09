Beloit father hosts 'Dads Doing Hair', hoping to inspire other parents to style their kids' hair

BELOIT (WREX) — A local parent is reaching out to other fathers, looking to inspire some bonding time with their little kids.
Marty Hyler organized a hair styling workshop Saturday, hoping to inspire other dads in the area to learn more about styling their kids' hair.
He has worked on styling his three daughters' hair for years and had the help of his girlfriend and kids, but still wanted to learn more.
"I had an overall idea of how to do it and what I wanted to do but, I sucked at it. She would teach me how to do certain things and it helped but I felt like I wasn't getting any better. So that's when I decided to come up with this. I needed actual hair-stylists to teach us how to do stuff," Hyler said.
Now he wants to pass that onto others and made a call to the hair styling pros to have a workshop with him and other dads.
The kids had plenty of fun of their own with arts and crafts while their dads learned how to style their hair with the help of hair stylists and other professionals.
"I know I needed help with it so I can tell these other dads needed help too and it looks like they're enjoying it so I would definitely like to bring this back," Hyler said.
Hyler hopes to continue these free hair styling workshops on a monthly basis in the future to help other dads around the area.