Beloit coffee house moving to new location

BELOIT, Wi (WREX) — A locally owned coffee house is getting a change of venue. Blue Collar Coffee Co., is moving from its current location at 408 Pleasant Street to 108 West Grand Avenue this fall.
Construction on the new riverfront space is currently underway and is expected to be completed this fall. Blue Collar’s new location will offer additional seating, more parking, and an expanded menu that includes a broader selection of coffee drinks and teas, along with breakfast and lunch sandwiches, and soups.
The coffee house will occupy the main level of the building, with an outdoor seating area and street and lot parking in front and back. The second floor will offer leased office space.
Popular street taco restaurant, truk’t, will take over Blue Collar’s location on Pleasant Street to offer additional seating and private event space.
Blue Collar Coffee Co. offers espresso and handcrafted coffee drinks made from beans roasted by Wisconsin-based Ruby Coffee Roasters. Offering WiFi, lounge seating, a robust drink menu including tea and smoothies, and a welcoming, friendly environment, Blue Collar Coffee serves coffee with character for hardworking people.
Find more information about Blue Collar Coffee Co., here.