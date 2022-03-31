Becca's Closet to start giving away prom dresses this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Becca’s Closet, a ministry of Rockford Area Lutheran Ministries, is giving away prom dresses to all area students.
After being closed last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Rockford chapter is set to open again this Saturday, April 2nd.
Becca’s Closet is located inside the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd at 1829 North Rockton Avenue.
There will be more than 2,000 dresses available for teenagers across the Stateline.
Becca's Closet will be open every Saturday in April from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. as well as May 7 and May 14 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.