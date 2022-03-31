 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Becca's Closet to start giving away prom dresses this weekend

  • 0
Becca’s closet opens for prom season
By Taylor Utzig

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Becca’s Closet, a ministry of Rockford Area Lutheran Ministries, is giving away prom dresses to all area students.

After being closed last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Rockford chapter is set to open again this Saturday, April 2nd.

Becca’s Closet is located inside the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd at 1829 North Rockton Avenue.

There will be more than 2,000 dresses available for teenagers across the Stateline.

Becca's Closet will be open every Saturday in April from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. as well as May 7 and May 14 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University.

Recommended for you