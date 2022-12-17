Auburn High School gives out meal baskets to families for the winter break

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local high school is making sure their students are well-supplied with the essentials as school lets out for the winter break.
Auburn High School in Rockford gave out baskets of food and other necessities to families who need them heading into the holidays.
The baskets were put together through donations and handed out to 30 families on Friday as they prepare for the two-week break from school, which means two weeks away from school meals.
Hosea Harris, a mentor at Auburn High School, says this giveaway is about helping the community during the holidays.
"It's one less thing they have to buy, one more thing they can depend on for their kids to eat during the two week break with no school and no school lunch or breakfast," Harris says. "There's things in here that come in handy to keep them supplied over break."
Harris says they plan on bringing the giveaway back for spring break in March.