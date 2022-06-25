 Skip to main content
Annual disc golf event raises awareness for youth mental health and suicide prevention programs

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local nonprofit organization brought families outside for some fun supporting a good cause.

Marshmallow's HOPE hosted their second annual Disc Golf for Youth Suicide Prevention fundraiser at Anna Page Park in Rockford Saturday.

The event brought many out, with or without disc golfing proficiency, to enjoy the activities as well as raffles, prize drawings, and even some ice cream to top off the family fun.

Marshmallow's HOPE is a local organization that focuses on providing mental health and suicide prevention resources for youth in the Rockford area. The group was started by Laura Kane after she lost her 14-year-old son to suicide four years ago.

Richard Foster, President of Marshmallow's HOPE, says their organization looks to give youth some support during tough times.

"Our organization in the Rockford area focuses on youth anywhere from nine to 19," Foster says. "Our core is really to work with them, partner them with a mentor, somebody that we call a hero in our hero program."

All of the proceeds from Saturday's event, as well as all of Marshmallow's HOPE events, are going to finding those mentors to help youth struggling with their mental health.

