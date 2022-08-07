Annual charity mud volleyball tournament brings record crowd

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall on already wet ground continues to be possible as more heavy rain is likely within the region tonight. * WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois, including the following areas, in north central Illinois, Boone, De Kalb, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago. In northeast Illinois, McHenry. * WHEN...Through Monday morning, with the main concern after the current rain through early this afternoon being tonight. * IMPACTS...Flooding of roadways that could cause impacts to part of the Monday morning commute. Flooding along creeks and small streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Rain will become more scattered by mid afternoon and then likely increase in coverage later this evening into overnight. There is high uncertainty where in the region this heavy rainfall tonight will occur. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Watch for flash flooding means rapid-onset flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Flash flooding is a dangerous situation. Persons with interests along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Stay away from flooded streams, ditches, stream banks, and fields. &&