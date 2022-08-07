Annual charity mud volleyball tournament brings record crowd

ROSCOE (WREX) — As high heat and humidity came to the Stateline Saturday, many were outside in the mud for a good cause.
Hundreds were out in the sun to play in the 2022 Mud Volleyball tournament at Riverside Park in Roscoe to benefit Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful.
The tournament registered a record 147 teams, 40 more than from last year's event.
Pam Osborne, Director of Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful, says it's a win-win to have some fun all while helping the community in more ways than one.
"All of this money goes to our mission to educate not only the community but kids in school," Osborne says. "We're a non-profit so all of the money goes towards the cause."
Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful is an environmental resource center, working with the public to recycle waste while keeping the area clean and environmentally-friendly. They have recycle centers in Rockford and Machesney Park.
Part of the money raised through Saturday's event are going to support Auburn High School's volleyball teams.