Alderman Mark Bonne launches 'Four Fridays in the 14th Ward' event series

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford community will soon have a new way to support local businesses and organizations on Friday nights.
14th Ward Alderman Mark Bonne and Lino's owner Charlie Schweiler announced the Four Fridays in the 14th Ward event series Sunday.
Each event in the four-part series will feature live entertainment from local musicians and an outdoor movie for each evening.
The events, which will be held from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. each night at Lino's, will raise money for nonprofit organizations in the Rockford area.
Bonne says says the event will give the community a chance to come together for a good cause.
"We all know that sometimes we all get trapped in our own little travel patterns," Bonne says. "If you don't live in this part of town, you might not really be aware of everything new and exciting going on here at Lino's."
Here is a detailed schedule of the inaugural event series:
- July 29: Rockford Peaches Night - Showing "A League of Their Own", Music by Miles Nielsen and Kelly Steward, supporting the International Women's Baseball Center
- Aug. 12: Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful Night - Showing "Finding Nemo", Music by Silver Linings Rockford, supporting Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful
- Aug. 26: NIU Alumni/Rockford Promise Night - Showing "The Graduate", Music by the NIU Jazztet, supporting Rockford Promise and the NIU Rockford Alumni Club
- Sep. 9: Friends of the Coronado Night - Showing "The Majestic", Music by The Vince Chiarelli Band, supporting Friends of the Coronado
"This is a fun, summer event for all ages to come together and celebrate our community," Schweinler says. "Nonprofits are essential in building healthy communities and we would love to shine a light on local nonprofits and their vital impact on our beloved community."
The series is a part city-wide Forward for Fun initiative, which awards funding to each ward to bring the community together and support local businesses trying to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.