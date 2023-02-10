Alderks named Illinois AD of year

STILLMAN VALLEY (WREX) — Stillman Valley Athletic Director Heather Alderks was named the Athletic Director of the Year by the Illinois Athletic Director Association. It's a big honor for the former Lady Cardinals coach, who transitioned to take over the athletic department. She's quick to credit the whole community for her winning the award.
"When learning I received this award, I was instantly humbled in knowing all the great people I work with in the Meridian School District," Alderks said in a statement. "These types of awards are given to an individual but behind that individual is a great support network in making every extra-curricular program and event possible for our students. From our Athletic/Activities Department Assistant, Paula Broski, to the great coaches who serve our
students year in and year out, to the building and grounds staff, and custodial staff who work countless hours to make events happen, the people behind the scenes of the work being done is what has allowed me to be recognized and I am very grateful for them. I am honored to receive this award knowing I work with great people every day."
Alderks started teaching physical education at Meridian Junior High in 2003. She was recognized as “Those Who Excel” in the teaching category in 2016. She has also been coaching since 2003 and was the varsity girls basketball head coach when the team went to state and placed third in 2012. She also received the IBCA Coach of the Year the same year. She became Athletic Director at SVHS in 2017 and has developed and implemented several new programs.