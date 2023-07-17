After a long wait Tortilla Express finally opens

Rockford, Il. — After years of being closed the downtown fast casual Mexican restaurant, Tortilla Express, is finally open.

Restaurant owner Jose Chavez is happy to finally be able to open the doors and welcome Rockfordians into the restaurant.

Located on the corner of State and Main street, Tortilla Express offers the same quality food as Chavez Mexican Grill on East State Street in Rockford, but will be ready for customers faster.

"We are processing pretty much everything at Chavez and bring it here to Tortilla Express. That quality is still the same as the restaurant we just want it made quicker here." states Chavez.

Chavez originally wanted the restaurant to be open by winter 2022 but couldn't due to problems on the property.

"I came to the project in December 2021, the original contractor told me that he could have it done in three months and be open by February 2022." Chavez states

The menu features the basic Mexican Cuisine, tacos burritos, rice bowls and more. The proteins include chicken, steak and ground beef.

Chavez says that over the past few days that the restaurant has been open the popular item to get is a rice bowl.

He looks forward to expanding the menu and once the liquor license comes through this week to add alcoholic beverages for customers to enjoy.