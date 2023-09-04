A Stateline tradition hits the hoops again for the 9th year running

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Middle schoolers had the chance to have some friendly competition this afternoon as Senator Steve Stadelman hosted his 11th annual HoopStars Tournament, a free 3-on-3 Labor Day basketball tournament.

"I played basketball and my kids play basketball. It's always been a fun sport. For me. It's a way to give back to the community and the basketball community. Plus, you know, it's Labor Day, because the whole family not only the players, but the parents, grandparents and family members come to watch." states Senator Steve Stadelman

Senator Stadleman started the tournament program in 2013. Every year the free event draws in hundreds of players and cheering family and friends. The first few years the games took place at Patriots Gateway and then to Davis Park before moving to its current home base the UW Sports Factory.

One player Ezekiel Batterson said, "I like playing basketball, the main thing I like about this event is that you get new experiences, and getting to meet and play with new people. It's like a fun little event. its mainly about like just getting to reconnect with our community! And it's like having a good time. you know"

Unfortunately, the pandemic forced the event to take a two-year hiatus. Stadelman states "Last year, the community finally returned to some type of normalcy. So it's nice for kids to be back out and about and playing games again post COVID."

Players received a free t-shirt and the winners got to take home bragging rights and a medal.