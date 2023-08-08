A new way to engage in games and activities at Wesley Willows

ROCKFORD, Ill. — There is a new way that one local senior living facility gets residents involved and active.
Wesley Willows, located in Rockford, Illinois, introduced the program Obie interactive projector in their facility just a few months ago and has already seen and heard nothing but great things about the device.
Obie is a highly advanced interactive projector gaming console that projects custom-made games on different surfaces allowing users to engage in active play using body movements, hand-eye coordination tactics, and by touching displayed images.
The best part about Obie is that it works with advanced optical sensors, and does not require any joystick, controller or wearable device to operate.
Rae Duncan, the IT Director at Wesley Willows states "The system allows multiple pairs of hands, which is tremendous fun. It's great because you can see our residents doing some exercise. Sometimes stretching or moving their arms and hands is a little bit difficult. They do it without thinking here just because it's fun to engage in the colors and the games and the sounds."
The facility is the first senior living community in the state to have this interactive projector. They use them in Willows Arbor, Kirk's Place, Memory Wellness Center and Peterson Meadows Community Room
Duncan continues to say, "We've seen much more engagement. So for instance, when we were installing finishing the install of the projector here behind me, residents, when we turned it on, residents passing by immediately started coming over, some of them just sat down and asked what is this? Can we do it? It's amazing. We'll see over in Kirk's place or memory area, again, much more engagement, just because the colors and the sounds and the pictures are so attractive."
The facility uses the device a few times a week for social stimulation, cognitive activity and even a little exercise.
"There is many multiple custom games that are on here that do multiple different things. There's painting there smashing frogs, there's matching. So that's really cognitive, matching things. So I think it's been a really great benefit, in addition to our community, something different, it kind of helps them relate to their grandkids who play a lot of video games." states Jessica Kinsman the Kirk's Place Program Director.
Prior to having the projector the facility did a lot of table top games and whiteboard games that kept residents engaged however it was a little difficult at times, "It was hard sometimes to keep people engaged, with this projector and the bright colors it has they're very engaged. They're very wanting to play they see the images come on and you just see their faces light up. So it is it's really it's really brought a lot to what we do here for Life Enrichment with our residents." states Michelle Nelson, the director of Life Enrichment at Wesley Willows.