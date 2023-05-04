A new space exhibit is open at a local Dixon museum

An out of this world exhibit at Northwest Territory Historic Center hopes to educate people of all ages about the importance of space.
Northwest Territory Historic Center is located in the heart of downtown Dixon in the old Dixon Grade School where former U.S. President Ronald Regan attended, offers a number of exhibits about many of America's influential people.
While the Historic Center is mainly focused on history this new exhibit is more focused on STEM related topics.
Jacob Wallin, executive director of the Historic Center said that his love for sci-fi inspired him to bring this exhibit to the center, "I wanted to bring the excitement of learning about the vastness of space back to the area."
Entering the exhibit, attendees will be greeted by a life-like astronaut figure, moon like carpet and a massive space mural on the celling. Numerous posters about NASA and Space-X can be seen throughout the exhibit and even a few Lego models are there too.
Wallin hopes that this exhibit brings people young and old to the Historic Center and hopes to get people excited about learning and put them back on the map.
For those interested in Star Wars (May the 4th be with you), the Historic Center will be hosting a Star Wars Marathon for the next several weeks on Thursdays.
Northwest Territory Historic Center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. admission is free, and donations are welcome!