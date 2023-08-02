A new Colombian inspired café calls the Freeport Public Library home

Freeport, Ill. — An authentic Colombian cuisine and coffee shop has made its way into Stephenson County.
Owners Jonah and Valentina Sloan are excited to introduce a new taste and culture to Freeport. Capybara Café now occupies the Freeport Public Library’s café venue that has been vacant for some time now.
The menu includes Colombian cuisine like empanadas, Colombian-style hotdogs, and pandebono (Colombian cheese bread) and also offers American options, like fresh quiche and soups.
The Sloan's were going through names of South American animals and the name capybara stuck. "The capybara is an animal that is native to South America that is known for being super friendly and gentle to everyone. It's a nice and beautiful animal and its a great representation of what we stand for." Jonah Sloan states.
Valentina moved from Cali, Colombia to the United States two years ago. With her passion for cooking and Jonah’s eagerness for entrepreneurship, the married couple decided to bring Capybara Café to life.
"We were kicking around the idea around December or January of this year, after working at the library and kept checking out the space and asking when they were getting a coffee place in here. Once I met my wife, it just came into fruition and became a realistic option so we jumped on it." states Sloan.
“We’re happy to support Jonah and Valentina with their new business,” adds Ashley Huffines, Freeport Public Library’s Executive Director. “It’s been over 3 years since the café was open at the library, and we are excited to watch their new business flourish. It’s one more reason to come visit us at the library.”
Capybara Café is a family-owned business that operates Monday through Friday from 10 AM to 4 PM in its library location and operates 8 AM to 12 PM on Saturdays at the Downtown Freeport Farmers Market.
Sloan continues to say, "just to take a chance if you believe in something and try and experience new cultures. The Colombian culture is a great culture, I didn't know about Colombian culture before meeting my wife and it's amazing. It's happy. It's it's a beautiful culture and great food. Yeah, just experience new things."