A local high school junior was awarded a sizeable scholarship from the College Board.

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WREX)— During a school assembly with the College Board at Winnebago High School, a student sat in the audience unaware that he was going to receive a rather large scholarship.
Wilem Speltz received a $40,000 scholarship from the College Board from their Big Futures initiative. Speltz says that it is a honor and a blessing to receive this scholarship as it makes him feel like his hard work has paid off.
Two weeks ago the Winnebago High School found out that one of their students was going to win a scholarship. At the time the school was not aware of how big the scholarship was. A few days later, during a video call with the representatives from the College Board the school officials found out that one of their students won the $40,000 scholarship.
The school assembly was not just to give Speltz an award but helped show the underclassmen of the school that it is never too soon to start the College Board process.
Matt Bennett, Winnebago High School principal hopes that students of all ages use Speltz's award as an example that being awarded a scholarship, no matter the size it can happen to anyone.