A Goodwill Store ‘Like None Other’ Set to Open June 2nd!

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Grand Opening for a new Goodwill store at 3068 McFarland Road (just off Perryville Road) in Rockford will be held Thursday, June 2nd, with doors opening at 9:00 AM. Grand Opening celebration events are planned for the Rockford Perryville Goodwill store throughout the entire weekend.
The family friendly concept store will offer over 16,000 square feet of shopping space, a more convenient location to donate, new customer experiences such as an in-store used bookstore and media center, and will be home to mission programs that help individuals with barriers find meaningful employment.
The new store will also bring many benefits to the community in training and employment, the generation of new sales tax receipts for Rockford, a free community room for not-for-profits and other organizations to use, and substantial recycling opportunities.
The Perryville Goodwill will also include a drive-thru donation center that allows donors to more easily and quickly drop off their items without having to enter the store.
“We can’t wait to open our doors for customers to enjoy our new concept store, see our mission programs in action and provide the community a convenient place to donate,” Ben Bernsten, President of Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois, said. "This store went from vision to reality and we couldn’t be more proud of everyone who played a role in making this happen.”
All of the current retail stores will remain open, which includes the Rockford East State and Machesney Park locations.
For store hours and more information about the Rockford Perryville Goodwill Grand Opening, visit www.goodwillni.org/grandopening.