A blood drive stirs some friendly competition between two departments

Dixon, Il. — Dixon Fire Department invited the public to attend the annual Battle of the Badges blood drive today.
Both the Dixon Fire and Police departments hosted a friendly competition this afternoon. The Fire Department hosted the annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.
Eligible donors got to decide which department their pint or more of blood went to. In years past, the fire department has been the winner of the event.
The American Red Cross assisted with the blood drive. Visit here to find more information about how to donate blood.