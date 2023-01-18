97-year-old gives back to VOICES of Stephenson County in a big way

FREEPORT (WREX) — A local organization looks to further education about domestic violence prevention thanks to a large donation.
VOICES of Stephenson County says a 97-year-old Freeport resident recently gave the organization $100,000 in one of the largest single donations they have ever seen.
Officials with VOICES say the donation will help them create a new domestic violence prevention program, aiming to affect generational change with local youth.
The donor says they want to help the community in any way possible.
"I am just doing what I think is right," the donor says. "This programming has the potential to impact many lives for the better, and those lives are worth it."
VOICES plans to use the gift over a decade-long period, beginning this fall, implementing and teaching a domestic violence prevention curriculum at schools throughout Stephenson County for a broad range of ages. Staff believe the new curriculum will complement the existing education they give to students from kindergarten through high school.
Beth Maskell, the Executive Director of VOICES, says the donation will open new doors full of opportunity for the organization.
"At VOICES, we have dreamed of establishing a domestic violence prevention program for our schools to counteract the rising cases of domestic violence that we are experiencing in Stephenson County," Maskell says. "The gift turns this dream into reality and will be an integral part of lowering domestic violence rates in our area."
The anonymous donor says a big part of building a better future is teaching young people about healthy relationships and how to identify dangerous behaviors.
"We need professionals to teach and be a resource for young people so they know what to do and never feel alone," the donor says. "I hope to have a small role in helping this community by trying to prevent the domestic violence problem. That’s all I want to do – try to help."
"If one person listens and gets the idea within our community, then I'm happy," the donor adds.
VOICES of Stephenson County has offered individuals and families survivor-oriented services as well as counseling, advocacy and education to prevent domestic violence and sexual assault and abuse for the last 40 years.