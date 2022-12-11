90-year-old graduates from NIU, completing seven-decade college career

DEKALB (WREX) — A 90-year-old graduated from Northern Illinois University today, more than 70 years after she first stepped on campus.
90-year-old Joyce DeFauw, of Geneseo, graduated with a Bachelor of General Studies degree Sunday from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
According to NIU officials, DeFauw is believed to be the oldest person to ever graduate from the university.
The journey to crossing the stage and receiving her diploma took just over 70 years, but it's a journey that she says she learned a lot from.
"I never dreamed I'd be around at this time, but here I am," DeFauw says. "I've learned that I can do things I never thought I could do, with the help of others. You can never quit learning."
DeFauw began her collegiate studies in 1951, enrolling in the then-Northern Illinois State Teachers College. She was originally going for a degree in teaching, but she soon changed her major to home economics.
Just a few semesters short of graduating, DeFauw got married and began raising her family.
"I went three and a half years," DeFauw says. "Then at church I met this good-looking guy and things happened and we decided to get married."
That "good-looking guy" was Don Freeman Sr., with whom she would be married for three years and raise three children before he died.
She raised her kids through five years as a widow before marrying her second husband, the late Roy DeFauw. The couple would have six more children, including two sets of twins.
In 2019, DeFauw signed herself up to finish her degree, nearly 70 years after starting it.
She would take her classes online, just as many college students did through the pandemic. According to her family, DeFauw completed her classes using her very first computer, which was gifted to her.
Now, as she turns her tassel one more time, she hopes to become a source of inspiration for others like her, wondering whether going back to school will be worth it.
"You can't put a value on it, in my opinion," DeFauw says. "Just don't give up. I mean if you have the opportunity, take that opportunity, and you never know. A lot of us get sidetracked or whatever, but go back."
"Don't give up," DeFauw says.